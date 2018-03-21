Long time Yakima Val-ley musician, Mary A. Walters, 87, passed away on March 16, 2018 in Yakima.

Mary was born in 1930 in Mercer, Ohio to Charles D. and Minnie R. Heath, the elder of two sisters.

An exceptional musician, Mary’s musical talent began in early childhood. Ambi-dextrous, she began playing piano at age 6. She was performing professionally and as the local small-town organist by age 12. Mary also sang alto opera for a Chicago, Ill., troupe as a young adult in the late 1940’s. This would be the beginning of a 75-year long career performing and teaching music.

In 1951, the Heath fami-ly decided to move “out west” and settled in Sunny-side. It was there that Mary met and married local drug store owner and avid horse-man, Thomas G. Walters, in 1953.

Their honeymoon was unique: an adventurous horseback ride and camping trip across Washington and Oregon with about a hundred close friends: the Sunnyside Stampeders. Eventually, the Walters fam-ily settled in Union Gap, to raise their three children.

Mary had a passion for imparting musical knowledge on members of her community. During her adult life, she worked as a private and public-school music teacher and provided thousands of private piano, organ, and voice lessons. She additionally played the organ every Sunday at vari-ous local churches through-out the Yakima Valley, along with weddings, funer-als and other local musical performances.

She particularly loved jazz. Her favorite pianist was Bill Evans and on the organ, it could only be Bach.

It is impossible to know how many lives have been positively influenced by Mary’s musical talent and desire to impart that knowledge to others who desired to learn music.

Mary was an avid reader and her life-long love of learning, along with an insa-tiable curiosity to always know and learn more, defined Mary’s life. She pos-sessed an incredibly positive spirit that will always live on in all those lucky enough to have known her. She will be greatly missed by all.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Thomas G. Walters in 1987, and granddaughter Carrie L. Murphy in 1980.

Mary is survived by her sister, Alice J. Walker and brother-in-law Joe Walker, Redding, Calif.; three chil-dren: Minnie C. Walters, San Jacinto, Calif., Paul C. Wal-ters, Zillah, Mary Lee Kwiecinski and son-in-law John W. Kwiecinski of Birch Bay; grandchildren: Holly A. Greathouse, Hemet, Calif., Kim Vera, Provo, Utah, Mathew Walters, Yakima, Justin Walters, Yakima,, Janel Walters, Selah, and Rachael Haykin, Seattle, and nine great-grandchildren!

Our family would espe-cially like to thank Mary’s friend, Mrs. Linda Flemming of Pasco, for her never end-ing love and support throughout Mary’s long ill-ness.



At Mary’s request, there will be no services. If desired, please donate to Astria Re-gional Hospice Care, in Ya-kima in Mary’s name.

To share your condo-lences or a memory with the family please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com.

