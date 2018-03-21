Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
MARCH 20
Animal problem on Grandridge Road.
Informational call on West Second Street.
Assist agency at Interstate 82, Milepost 73.
Informational call on Grandridge Road.
Welfare check on Carriage Court.
Animal problem on West Second Street.
Wanted person on West Foruth Street.
Theft on East Fourth Street.
Welfare check on East Second Street.
Animal problem on Wilson Highway.
Theft on Carriage Square Drive.
Suspicious activity on Bonnieview Road.
Parking problem on East Fourth Street.
MARCH 21
Parking problem on Grant Court.
Parking problem on Grant Court.
Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.
Public service on West Fifth Street.
Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.
Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.
Parking problem on DeAngela Court.
GRANGER POLICE
MARCH 20
Recovered stolen vehicle on Fort Road.
Suspicious activity on North Granger Road.
Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
MARCH 20
Shots reported fired at Seventh Avenue and Monroe Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
MARCH 20
Residential alarm on Louise Way.
Prisoner transport on West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.
Traffic offense on South 16th Street.
Animal problem on South 16th Street.
Welfare check on North 13th Street.
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Animal problem West South Hill Road.
Administrative duties on Homer Street.
Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.
Welfare check at Interstate 82, Milepost 69.
Resident assist on South 16th Street.
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Disorderly conduct on Yakima Valley Highway.
Traffic hazard at East Edison Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway.
Domestic call on Van Belle Road.
Suspicious activity on West Grandview Avenue.
Assist agency on South First Street.
Suspicious activity on South Lester Road.
Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.
Traffic hazard on Outlook Road.
Traffic hazard on Blaine Avenue.
Noise complaint on North 11th Street.
Resident assist at Owen Street and Skyline Drive.
Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.
Crash on East Allen Road.
Business alarm on South Fourth Street.
Civil matter on Reeves Way.
Welfare check at East Edison Avenue and East Yakima Valley Highway.
Welfare check on South First Street.
Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.
Business alarm on Washington Court.
Suspicious activity at Beckner Alley and North 16th Street.
MARCH 21
Prisoner transport on North Front Street.
Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.
WAPATO POLICE
MARCH 20
Resident assist on West C Street.
Assist agency on West Third Street.
Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.
Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue.
Domestic call on South Simcoe Avenue.
Resident assist on South Camas Avenue.
Traffic stop on West Fourth Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
MARCH 20
Burglary on Gangle Road, Wapato.
Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Assist agency at Donald Road and Interstate 82, Wapato.
Traffic stop at Van Belle and Fordyce roads, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on Carpenter Road, Granger.
Residential alarm on North County Line Road, Sunnyside.
Traffic hazard at Independence and Scoon roads, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Theft on West Robinson Road, Grandview.
Suspicious activity on South Lester Road, Sunnyside.
Animal problem on Braden Road, Grandview.
Vehicle theft on Arms Road, Outlook.
Suspicious activity on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.
Abuse or neglect on Forsell Road, Grandview.
Resident assist on Green Valley Road, Mabton.
Suspicious activity on North Granger Road, Granger.
Non-injury crash at Snipes Pump and Emerald roads, Sunnyside.
Business alarm on Vintage Road, Zillah.
Animal problem on Factory Road, Sunnyside.
MARCH 21
Assist agency on Buena Road, Zillah.
Burglary on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.
ZILLAH POLICE
MARCH 20
Drugs on Maple Way.
Domestic call on Second Avenue.
Animal problem on Fountain Boulevard.
Informational call on Seventh Street.
