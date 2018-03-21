Prosser girls sweep Grandview in fastpitch

— In contests last week that were reported late to The Daily Sun, Prosser took to fastpitch games from Grandview in which the scores were a throwback to slowpitch.

The Mustangs won the first game, 22-12, and the second, 16-12.

In losing, Grandview rapped 26 hits.

Although disappointed with the losses, Grandview coach Vanessa Medina was heartened by the hitting.

On the other hand, Mabton started its season a couple of days before with a 16-6 victory over Mabton.

Grandview enjoyed a 9-run inning in the first Prosser game.

The Mustangs scored heavily in four of the five innings.

Prosser was led by the hitting of Samantha Hancock and Grace Brestebruer. The team had 18 hits

Brewer batted 4-4, including a double, driving in 2 runs and scoring 4. Brestebruer included a double in her 4-5 effort, scoring 4 times and driving in 4.

Grandview had its own hitting corps, with pitcher McKenzie Alaniz leading the way.

She batted 3-4, with a walk, a double and a triple. Annabelle Padgham, Mercedes Mendoza and Alyssa Laral had three hit each.

In the second game Prosser saw another 4-4 performance by Hancock. She scored 3 runs. Mazey Sermon went 3-4, with 2 runs and 3 RBI.

Laying down “two great bunts,” Aalyah Mendoza batted 4-4 for the Greyhounds. Mercedes Mendoza batted 4-4 and Bella Arriaga went 3-4.

“We did a lot better, scoring runs in more than just one inning and going all seven innings at bat,” Medina said. “

In the defeat of Mabton, Grandview had some big hitters. Annabelle Padgham batted 4-4, and McKenzie Alaniz, Mercedes Mendoza and Alyssa Lara got three hits each.

“We played well and aggressive,” Medina said. “We had a few errors and lots of learning lessons.”