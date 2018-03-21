Sunnyside Fire Calls

MARCH 20
Aid call on Roosevelt Court. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on South First Street. No transport.
Aid call on South Fifth Street. No transport.
Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital for Lifeflight.
Aid call on East Allen Road. Canceled.
Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to a residence.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
MARCH 21
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on Roosevelt Court. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
