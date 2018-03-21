Sunnyside native’s book is now a movie

— Seeing your book make it onto the big screen is a dream come true for Sunnyside native Rachel Van Dyken.

The one-time Miss Sunnyside, now New York Times Bestselling author, has seen that happen for her book "The Matchmaker's Playbook."

The movie stars Nick Bateman, Caitlin Carver and Tyler Johnson. It is directed by Tosca Musk.

Van Dyken and her family spent last Thursday, March 15, attending the premiere at the Charlie Chaplin Theatre.

Audiences can view the movie on the online channel PassionFlix here.

The story is about a National Football League player who suffered a career-ending injury and returns to college. Ian Hunter (Bateman) starts a dating service and meets a seemingly hopeless client, Blake Olson (Carver).

However, Ian begins helping Blake through a transformation and finds himself on the verge of breaking his No. 1 rule — never fall for a client.

Production of the movie was originally slated in November, but didn’t take place until December, Van Dyken said.

“They called me a week before they started filming,” she said.

Van Dyken visited the set twice during the three weeks filming schedule, meeting everyone involved in transforming her words to the screen.

“We had some great actors,” she said, adding she was able to provide input in casting decisions.

Bateman has a few other credits, but is a famous model and YouTube sensation, Van Dyken said.

“He was a great choice because he can act and he’s very popular with my readers,” she said. “He did such an amazing job.”

Carver previously portrayed Nancy Carrigan in the movie “I, Tonya,” based on the 1994 Tonya Harding scandal that preceded the winter Olympics that year.

“Caitlin is such a sweetheart and a talented actress — she nailed it (her role as Blake),” Van Dyken said.

While on set, she said actors and actresses often sought her out, asking if they were portraying her characters right.

“They would ask, ‘Was that alright’,” Van Dyken said, noting she is touched at the care they put into their performances.

She brought one of the actors a coffee and he kept expressing gratitude.

“It was so sweet that he cared so much about a $2 cup of coffee,” Van Dyken said.

Before production began, she worked with Joany Kane, a screenwriter with several Lifetime Channel credits to her name.

“She told me I had to cut my book down to about 115 pages, which is really hard to do,” Van Dyken said. “I almost wanted to cry, but cut out a lot of internal dialogue.”

Doing so, as it turns out, was something everyone agreed would not work for the storyline.

“Tosca suggested breaking the fourth wall,” Van Dyken said.

That means having the character talk to the camera to include some of the inner dialogue, she said.

“Tosca said we needed it because the inner dialogue was the funnest part,” Van Dyken said.

On set, she was able to see the story come to life.

“It was crazy — it was 12 hours and hundreds of people,” Van Dyken said.

Unusual was the way in which everyone was able to successfully push six pages of script each day, she said. Typically, the rate of filming is about half that.

“It was surreal to see them shoot a scene 20 times,” Van Dyken said, explaining a simple handshake was shot from different angles and perspectives until everyone was pleased.

“There’s so much that goes into it,” she said.

As an author, Van Dyken said the experience was humbling.

“You feel so unworthy,” she said.

Add into that experience the moment Van Dyken and her family stepped foot onto the red carpet last week, and she said it was difficult to believe it’s was real.