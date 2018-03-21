IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKlMA

NO. 18-4-00138-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARY-LYNNE BERGENER,

Deceased.

The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must,

before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceeding; were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 14, 2018.

/s/BRAD W. BERGENER

Co-personal Representative

/s/JUSTIN R. BERGENER,

Co-personal Representative

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives and Address for Mailing Service:

G. SCOTT BEYER (WSBA #3817)

Menke Jackson Beyer, LLP

807 North 39th Avenue

Yakima, WA 98902

(509) 575-0313

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

State of Washington, Yakima County Superior Court

Cause Number 18-4-0013839

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 14, 21 and 28, 2018