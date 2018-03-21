IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 15-2-02996-6

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-25CB, MORTGAGE PASSTHROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-25CB

Plaintiff,

Vs.

MARTY A. DIXON, an individual; KRISTA L. DIXON AKA KRISTA L. KELLY, an individual; GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, a corporation; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff's title, or any cloud on Plaintiff's title to the Property.

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s), MARTY A. DIXON, an individual; KRISTA L. DIXON AKA KRISTA L. KELLY, an individual; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

That portion of the North 382.5 feet of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 11 North, Range 21, E.W.M., records of Yakima County, Washington described as follows:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of said subdivision; thence West along the North line of said subdivision 425 feet to the true point of beginning; thence South at right angles a distance of 150 feet to point "A"; thence West parallel to the North line of said subdivision a distance of 295 feet to point "B"; thence North 150 feet to the North line of said subdivision; thence East along the North line of said subdivision 295 feet to the true point of beginning.

Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 211130-42005 and commonly known as: 351 E. Centennial Drive, Zillah, WA 98953

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 4th day of May 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $313,902.37 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 9th day of March 2018.

BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: CarriAnn M. Ross, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2018