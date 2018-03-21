IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR YAKIMA COUNTY
No. 15-2-02996-6
SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-25CB, MORTGAGE PASSTHROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-25CB
Plaintiff,
Vs.
MARTY A. DIXON, an individual; KRISTA L. DIXON AKA KRISTA L. KELLY, an individual; GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, a corporation; and all other persons, parties, or occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, adverse to Plaintiff's title, or any cloud on Plaintiff's title to the Property.
Defendants.
TO: Defendant(s), MARTY A. DIXON, an individual; KRISTA L. DIXON AKA KRISTA L. KELLY, an individual; et al Debtor(s),
The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:
That portion of the North 382.5 feet of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 11 North, Range 21, E.W.M., records of Yakima County, Washington described as follows:
Beginning at the Northeast corner of said subdivision; thence West along the North line of said subdivision 425 feet to the true point of beginning; thence South at right angles a distance of 150 feet to point "A"; thence West parallel to the North line of said subdivision a distance of 295 feet to point "B"; thence North 150 feet to the North line of said subdivision; thence East along the North line of said subdivision 295 feet to the true point of beginning.
Situated in Yakima County, State of Washington.
Tax Parcel No. 211130-42005 and commonly known as: 351 E. Centennial Drive, Zillah, WA 98953
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday the 4th day of May 2018
Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.
128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $313,902.37 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.
DATED this 9th day of March 2018.
BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF
YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON
BY: CarriAnn M. Ross, Records Supervisor
Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office
P.O. Box 1388 98907
1822 S. 1st Street
Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 574-2520
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2018
Information from the Daily Sun News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment