SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA

JUVENILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:

1.STEVEN MICHAEL FISK, Alleged Father and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MASON JAMES MORSE, dob 01/08/18, dependency petition #18-7-00053-39 filed 01/26/18 (natural mother Brittney Leigh Morse); and

2.MARTIN OMAR ESTRADA, Presumed Father of ALICIA MAYA ESTRADA, dob 12/09/04, dependency petition #15-7-00235-7 filed 03/24/15 (natural mother Brandi Rochelle Curtis); and

3.MARTIN OMAR ESTRADA, Presumed Father of MARIBELL VICTORIA ESTRADA, dob 01/18/01, dependency petition #15-7-00234-9 filed 03/24/15 (natural mother Brandi Rochelle Curtis); and

4.ADRIAN COVARUBIAS, Alleged Father, and ADRIAN COVARRUBIAS, Alleged Father of ALEXZANDER FIDEL DELGADO, f/k/a BABY BOY DELGADO, dob 01/11/18, dependency petition #18-7-00033-39 filed 01/19/18 (natural mother Carmen Delgado); and

5.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in SAMANTHA JEAN UMPHREY, dob 01/21/16, dependency petition #18-7-00099-39 filed 02/21/18 (natural mother Shawna Louise Umphrey); and

6.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in BABY-BOY GUEVARA-GALVAN, f/k/a HORACIO GUEVARA, dob 02/04/18, dependency petition #18-7-00087-39 filed 02/09/18 (natural mother Beatriz Guevara); and

7.MARIA CHAVEZ-SANCHEZ, Mother, and ROY KNOEB, Presumed Father of CHEVY LAREY KNOEB, dob 09/03/16, dependency petition #18-7-00116-39 filed 02/22/18 (natural mother Maria Chavez-Sanchez); and

8.MARIA CHAVEZ-SANCHEZ, Mother, and ROY KNOEB, Alleged Father of NEHEMIAH KNOEB, dob 02/16/18, dependency petition #18-7-00115-39 filed 02/22/18 (natural mother Maria Chavez-Sanchez).

A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: April 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.030(6). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

DATED this 13th day of March, 2018.

Janelle Riddle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Amanda Marshall, Deputy Clerk

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 14, 21 and 28, 2018