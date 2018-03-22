Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
MARCH 21
Court order service on Grandridge Road.
Court order service on Carriage Square Drive.
Animal problem on West Second Street.
Resident assist on Pleasant Avenue.
Resident assist on West Second Street.
Runaway juvenile on Glen Street.
Resident assist on Park Avenue.
Theft on Park Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Coach Court.
Parking problem on West Fifth Street.
Residential alarm on Stassen Way.
Suspicious activity on East Bonnieview Road.
MARCH 22
Public service on West Second Street.
Parking problem on Jessica court.
Parking problem on Esperanza Court.
Parking problem on Highland Road.
Parking problem on Toivo Court.
Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.
Injury crash on East Euclid Road.
MABTON POLICE
MARCH 21
Domestic call on Pine Street.
Threats on Washington Street.
Harassment on Main Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
MARCH 21
Traffic offense at South Hill Road and South Fourth Street.
Residential alarm on Yakima Avenue.
Abuse or neglect on East Edison Avenue.
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Juvenile problem at South 15th Street and East Edison Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Bridge Street.
Assist agency on North Ninth Street.
Juvenile problem Doolittle Avenue.
Missing person on Victory Way.
Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.
Court order service on Cedar Avenue.
Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway.
Parking problem on South 13th Street.
Disorderly conduct on South 16th Street.
Parking problem on Spaulding.
Traffic hazard at Crescent Avenue and South First Street.
Resident assist at South Fifth Street and Grant Avenue.
Code enforcement on South First Street.
Malicious mischief on West Madison Avenue.
Custodial interference on Bagley Drive.
Suspicious activity on South Eighth Street.
Injury crash on Waneta Road.
Welfare check on South Sixth Street.
Welfare check on West Grandview Avenue.
Attempt to locate at South Fourth Street and East Harrison Avenue.
Resident assist on East Warehouse Avenue.
Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.
Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Welfare check on South 13th Street.
Welfare check on Otis Avenue.
Animal noise on East Harrison Avenue.
Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Domestic call on McClain Drive.
Business alarm on Gregory Avenue Extenstion.
MARCH 22
Business alarm on Gregory Avenue Extension.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Shots reported fired on West Edison Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
MARCH 21
Welfare check on West First Street.
Wanted person on West First Street.
Informational call on East Second Street.
Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.
Theft on Donald Road.
Vehicle theft on South Wasco Avenue.
Hit-and-run crash on West First Street.
Unwanted guest on East Second Street.
MARCH 22
Resident assist on South Wasco Avenue.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
MARCH 21
Residential alarm on Cheyne Road, Zillah.
Animal problem on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Suspicious activity on Vance Road, Mabton.
Informational call on Van Belle Road, Granger.
Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Suspicious activity on Barker Road, Granger.
Animal problem on West Robinson Road, Grandview.
Assault on South Lester Road, Outlook.
Suspicious activity on Price Road, Outlook.
MARCH 22
Suspicious activity on Thorp Road, Wapato.
Injury crash on East Euclid Road, Mabton.
ZILLAH POLICE
MARCH 21
Assist agency on Shearer Lane, Toppenish.
Assist agency at Fourth Avenue and Dean Street.
Drugs on Cutler Way.
Found property on Seventh Street.
Runaway juvenile on Maple Way.
Resident assist on Seventh Street.
MARCH 22
Animal problem on Linda Street.
Suspicious activity on Kagley Way.
