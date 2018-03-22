Sunnyside Fire Calls

SUNNYSIDE FIRE
MARCH 21
Leaf fire at Bridge Street and Crescent Avenue.
Truck fire at Interstate 82, Milepost 67. Cooled brakes.
Aid call on South Fourth Street. No transport.
Motor vehicle crash on Waneta Road. No injuries.
Aid call on South Lester Road, Outlook. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
MARCH 22
Motor vehicle crash on East Euclid Road, Mabton. Canceled at scene.
