Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
March 20, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Brenda Alvarez, DOB 12/07/90, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Mario Adrian Chavez, DOB 12/29/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Zoraida Dominguez, DOB 04/19/00, no valid operator’s license. $100 fine. Defective license plate lamp. Dismissed.
Inocente C. Godinez Sanchez, DOB 12/28/82, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Rafaela Hernandez Prieto, DOB 04/29/60, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Mia Lee Ann Herrera-Gomez, DOB 12/07/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Adan A. Maravilla, DOB 12/06/80, dog running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine.
Sergio Martinez III, DOB 09/29/95, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration less than two months. $100 fine.
Rocio Ortiz Guzman, DOB 03/30/92, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Defective license plate lamp. Dismissed.
Raul Partida-Farias, DOB 10/05/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Headlamps on motor vehicle required. $136 fine.
Raul Partida-Farias, DOB 10/05/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Raul Partida-Farias, DOB 10/05/74, operating and/or possessing a motor vehicle without registration. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Defective license plate lamp. $136 fine.
Edgar Moises Rico Ramirez, DOB 04/17/98, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to yield to emergency vehicles. $250 fine.
Lucia Garcia Salcedo, DOB 12/15/63, defective license plate lamp. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Carlos Villagomez-Ortiz, DOB 08/12/93, second-degree negligent driving. $550 fine.
Celeste Rubi Villalobos, DOB 01/25/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. No valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Herminia Zapata Morfin, DOB 02/15/73, dog running at large uncontrolled. $250 fine. Animal license required. $100 fine.
Jesus Gomez Reyes, DOB 09/09/73, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Defective windshield. $136 fine.
Brayan A. Maldonado Olguin, DOB 07/17/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine.
Jose Luis Bojorquez, DOB 10/25/90, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
DISMISSALS
Ashley Marie Avalos, DOB 08/15/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Eric Badillo Hernandez, DOB 01/17/95, speeding 12 mph over the limit.
Abel Ledesma Lara, DOB 09/25/53, speeding 10 mph over the limit and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Amanda Jean Ballard, DOB 04/12/88, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Angel Cortez, DOB 03/17/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Michael Nicolas Lopez, DOB 08/03/98, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Kimberly Paola Sanchez, DOB 11/13/99, fourth-degree assault.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Bernardita Antonio Juarez, DOB 02/11/81, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Tommy Lee Privett, DOB 01/07/69, no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended.
BENCH WARRANTS
Delfinlo Callejas Morgado, DOB 11/05/47, no valid operator’s license.
Jesus Gomez Reyes, DOB 09/09/73, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Brayan A. Maldonado Olguin, DOB 07/17/97, third-degree driving while license suspended and failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.
Jose Luis Bojorquez, DOB 10/25/90, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Isabel Perez, DOB 01/31/84, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Monique Moreno Reyes, DOB 02/17/94, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Felipe Hernandez Jr., DOB 03/21/71, third-degree driving while license suspended and first-degree negligent driving.
