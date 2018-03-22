Toppenish boys, Spartans girls win

— The Wildcats of Toppenish and Spartans of Granger, both top programs in their respective leagues, met March 21, and both came away with a victory.

The Toppenish boys bounced Granger, 5-0. The Granger girls defeated Toppenish, 3-2

Granger has a scrambled boys line-up until its No. 1 singles player returns. But coach Alfredo Cardenas said Toppenish was better even if the Granger boys had presented their best lineup.

“Toppenish is very good,” he said.

So is Granger No. 1 girls singles player junior Naya Roettger. She surprised 1A tennis as a sophomore by making it all the way to state her first year in action.

Wednesday afternoon, she stretched her early season record to 3-0, with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Savannah Maltos. She has yet to allow a set point this year.

Toppenish took care of business in boys competition. The Wildcats swept singles play, took two doubles matches and a forfeit point at No. 3 doubles.

Parker Reynolds won No. 1 singles against Trennan Slade. Slade stayed with Reynolds to 5-4, then Reynolds pulled away, 6-4, 6-1.

Elias Garza of the Wildcats had it a little easier at No. 2 singles, taking down Alvaro Campos, 6-2, 6-1.

Toppenish won at No. 1 doubles. Angel Amarillo and Aaron Gonzales topped Robert Berger and C.J. Middleton, 6-0, 6-4.

The Wildcats also won in No. 2 doubles, with Diego Ruiz and Matthew Perez defeating Nathan Acosta and Rafael Rocha, 6-4, 6-2.

With Roettger leading the way, Granger swept girls singles. No. 2 Anabel Castillo topped Margarita Aguilera, 6-2, 6-0.

Granger got its third point at No. 1 doubles. Kaitlyn Roettger and Sophie Blodgett defeated Julieta Romero an Lillie Wesley, 6-3, 6-1.

Toppenish No. 2 doubles Arissa Diaz and Berenice Hernandez defeated Cierra Middleton and Maya Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0, and Briana Sanchez and Carolina Irebe stopped Destiny Alegria and Justice Solis,6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.