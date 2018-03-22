United States district attorney now has Twitter account

SPOKANE — United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Joseph H. Harrington, announced today, March 22, his office has a Twitter account.
The account has been created to assist in providing news, announcements, and other information to the public.
To follow the Office on Twitter, visit here, or add @USAO_EDWA address to the app on your mobile device.
In addition to Twitter, the U.S. Attorney’s Office also maintains a website, which remains the primary source of information. The office will also continue its current practice of issuing press releases.
