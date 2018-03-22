YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

March 21

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Josue E. Guizar Mendoza, DOB 07/18/87, driving under the influence.

Felipe Cabrera Hernandez, DOB 01/21/79, driving under the influence.

Eric Lopez, DOB 04/03/95, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Anna Yasmin Meraz, DOB 05/18/95, driving under the influence.

Luis Alberto Perucho Cambron, DOB 01/24/88, driving under the influence.

2-YEAR DEFERRED REVIEW HEARING

Juan Carlos Sosa, DOB 08/18/92, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Luis Alberto Perucho Cambron, DOB 01/24/88, driving under the influence.

Levi Joseph Fiander Jr., DOB 05/01/90, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Cristian Eduardo Montes, DOB 03/03/95, driving under the influence.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Leah Ellen Gunnier, DOB 05/09/89, driving under the influence.

Lindsay Alvie Kelley, DOB 12/08/83, driving under the influence.

Arnulfo Guerrero Maldonado, DOB 09/10/64, driving under the influence.

Orlando Gonzalez Marquez, DOB 07/05/78, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Alex Moreno, DOB 09/16/85, driving under the influence.

Guadalupe Reyes, DOB 10/04/65, driving under the influence.

Berenisse Rivera, DOB 09/02/98, driver under 21 under the consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.