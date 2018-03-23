Area woman injured in early morning crash Fog prevents airlifting her for quick care

— A Mabton woman injured in a crash just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 22, could not be airlifted from the scene because of fog along the Yakima River.

Andreina Lopez, 20, suffered a broken leg in the crash, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

Lopez was driving on East Euclid Road and failed to negotiate a turn, striking the guardrail and rolling the vehicle she was driving, he said.

The vehicle struck large boulders and a fence along the Yakima River.

“She was driving too fast for conditions,” Schilperoort said, noting it is important to drive slower than the posted speed limits in foggy conditions.

He said there was an attempt to airlift Lopez, but visibility was too dense for the helicopter.

“She was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima,” Schilperoort said.

Lopez was cited for speeding too fast for conditions.

Schilperoort said the crash is a reminder to motorists that they must slow down and drive with caution during foggy weather.