Honeyford bill for water projects signed by Inslee

— Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a Sen. Jim Honeyford bill that will allow money earmarked for water-pollution control to be loaned to public industrial wastewater-treatment facilities.

Honeyford called the measure a win for communities that have projects languishing due to their inability to finance sufficient water infrastructure.

“This new law will give our cities access to the water-infrastructure funding they need to promote economic growth and prosperity,” said Honeyford, R-Sunnyside. “Without access to affordable and effective wastewater treatment, communities are hard-pressed to support the growth of activities such as agricultural processing.

“By providing access to financing, this measure will reduce the burden on our already-strapped municipal wastewater facilities.”

Approved unanimously in the Senate and House of Representatives, the new law will permit the loans to be used for:

Construction or replacement of water-pollution control facilities;

Implementation of managing nonpoint sources of pollution; and

Development and implementation of a conservation and management plan to protect and restore water quality of an estuary.

The account behind the loans is funded by grants provided by the federal government under the Clean Water Act, state matching funds, repayment of loans, interest, and other fees paid in administration of the fund. Loans will be made at or below market-interest rates and at terms that cannot exceed 30 years of the projected useful life of the facility.

Honeyford pointed out that between his first introduction of the idea years ago and Wednesday’s bill signing, he has seen first-hand evidence of the need for such legislation.

“During that time, we saw communities that had development projects delayed five years or more, simply because they could not finance the needed infrastructure,” Honeyford said. “This one simple measure will accomplish a lot of good for the communities here in our legislative district, and across the state.”

The law will go into effect June 7.