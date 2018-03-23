Jazz vocalist coming

WALLA WALLA — Gesa Power House Theatre will showcase jazz vocalist Kathy Kosins in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at the theater, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Kosins has won the hearts of critics and fans around the globe with her eclectic musical palette, and has won awards for her talent.
Whitman College instructor and audio engineer Michael Simon serves provides musical backup.
