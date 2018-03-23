Law makes funds for economic development available to state

— Washington’s Local Infrastructure Financing Tool program has provided millions of dollars for economic development projects across the state since it was enacted by the Legislature in 2006.

However, it has been plagued with a restriction that Rep. Norm Johnson, R-Yakima says has made it difficult for local governments to count on uninterrupted financing.

Authored by Johnson, a bill was signed into law March 22 by Gov. Jay Inslee. Johnson says the measure should fix the problem.

“LIFT was designed as a state financing tool to boost jobs, encourage economic development and redevelopment in Washington communities that have struggled from economic hardship. Nine projects have been awarded state contributions under this program, including my hometown of Yakima,” Johnson said. “It’s been a great program, but restrictions have prevented cities from moving forward with the ability to use excess local revenues to calculate state dollar matching funds past the first year of the project. This legislation removes that barrier.”

Under the LIFT program, Johnson says certain local governments may be authorized to use property taxes from new construction, increased collections of sales taxes and up to $1 million in state sales tax revenue for public improvement projects designed to promote economic development and attract new business.

Together with local funds, the money is used for the payment of bonds issued for financing the economic development projects.