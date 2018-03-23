No censorship at high school papers Teachers can review but not preview work

— Student journalists have been granted 1st Amendment protections, like their professional peers, after new legislation was signed into law March 21.

The change makes Washington the 14th state to extend free speech protections to student journalists.

“Students deserve a chance to investigate and write stories that are relevant to them without wondering if their work will be censored,” said Sen. Joe Fain, D-Auburn, who sponsored the bill after meeting with journalism students at Auburn High School in 2015.

“This new law, which was passed because of the engagement and advocacy by students, significantly strengthens journalism education in our state.”

Under the legislation, student editors would be responsible for content, which Fain called appropriate, as they learn how to participate ethically and honestly in the conversations of a civil democracy.

“The state of Washington sent a clear message that the 1st Amendment rights of students are central to a high-quality civic and journalistic education,” said Tom Kaup, a journalism adviser at Auburn High School, who introduced the issue to Fain. “This is a fabulous day for student press rights in Washington and we all appreciate Sen. Fain for championing this new law.”

“It’s about time,” Daily Sun Publisher and Editor Roger Harnack said. “Freedom of the press does not come with a minimum age. Nor does it stop at a classroom door.”

Harnack said students are in a great position to report on the inner workings and activities in schools.

“They have the inside scoop,” he said. “They should be able to report the news as they see it, without influence of school employees who may not like the coverage.”

The legislation previously cleared the Senate in 2017, with it finally earning approval in both chambers this year.

It is modeled off policies passed by North Dakota in 2015, placing the responsibility on student editors to determine the appropriateness of content, as long as it is not libelous, illegal or disruptive to the educational environment at school.

The legislation goes into effect in June.