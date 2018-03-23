Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 22

Animal problem on Division Street.

Assist agency on East Third Street.

Burglary on Butternut Road.

Fraud on Toivo Court.

Livestock incident on Grandridge Road.

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on Forsell Road.

Welfare check on Esperanza Drive.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Civil matter on East Washington Street.

Animal problem on Sherilyn Court.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Domestic call on East Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Dayton Road.

MARCH 23

Suspicious activity on Avenue E.

Traffic hazard at West Wine Country Road and Higgins Way.

Traffic hazard at Interstate 82, Milepost 73.

Public service on Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 22

Welfare check on E Street.

Informational call on Bailey Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Bailey Avenue.

Agency assist on South Track Road.

MARCH 23

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 22

Assist agency on Fern Street.

Animal problem on Seventh Avenue.

Assist agency on Main Street.

Resident assist on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 22

Vehicle theft on Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on West Nicolai Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Vehicle theft on Grant Street.

Prisoner Transport on West Broadway Avenue, Ritzville.

Suspicious activity on South Ninth Street.

Welfare check at Yakima Valley Highway and Swan Road.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Saul Road.

Fraud on South 14th Street.

Malicious mischief on McClain Drive.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Fern Street, Mabton.

Traffic stop at South Ninth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on South 16th Street.

Livestock incident on Alexander Road.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen property on Tacoma Avenue.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Rohman Street.

Juvenile problem on Bagley Drive.

Parking problem on McBride Street.

Parking problem on Bagley Drive.

Missing person on North Avenue.

Theft on South Seventh Street.

Traffic stop on east Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Quail Lane.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Animal noise on South Eighth Street.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Morgan Road.

Recovered stolen property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Otis Avenue.

MARCH 23

Noise complaint on East Decatur Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Cemetery Road.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 22

Assist agency at West Wapato and Ashue roads.

Animal problem on Ivy Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Animal bite on East C Street.

Assault on South Camas Avenue.

Drugs on Fromherz Drive, Yakima.

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Suicidal person at Donald Wapato Road and Ivy Street.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

MARCH 23

Vehicle theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 22

Resident assist on Plath Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Suspicious activity at First Avenue and Outlook Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity at Interstate 82, Milepost 40.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Informational call at Midvale and Murray roads, Mabton.

Suspicious activity at state Highway 241 and Belma Road, Mabton.

Fraud on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Dayton Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Donald Road, Wapato.

MARCH 23

Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and Donald Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 22

Suspicious activity on Cutler Way.

Weapon offense on Cutler Way.

Assist agency on Berger Lane, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity at Second Avenue and Sunset Way.

Vehicle theft on First Avenue.