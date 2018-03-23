Prep student protests grow here, across country Twenty-one so far in the state of Washington

— A second national student protest scheduled for Saturday, March 24, is growing rapidly.

The organizing political action committee, March For Our Lives, said Wednesday, March 21, that 823 events are scheduled worldwide. Thursday, March 22, that number jumped to 838.

There are about 30 protests planned around Europe and a few more in other countries in Asia.

The number of sites in Washington has grown to 21, adding Yakima to Ellensburg, Walla Walla, Richland, Spokane, Wenatchee and Twisp.

So far, no protests are being planned in the Lower Yakima Valley.

The Yakima protest will gather at 22 S. 3rd St. at 10 a.m. The Ellensburg group will get together at Fifth and Main at 10 a.m.

The main march will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Although the protest is billed as a student-led activity, it is a liberal left endeavor, led by TV and movie stars and political action committees.

Hollywood will be there.

Among the noteworthy will be actress Amy Schumer, cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

She joined forces with her cousin to advocate for new gun-control legislation. She wants laws that would create a financial reward for states that submit records to the federal background check system and penalize states that do not.

March for Our Lives has garnered support from Hollywood. Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, George and Amal Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey have all each donated $500,000 to support the cause.

Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian, Bette Midler, Julianne Moore and Debra Messing are also among those who have expressed their support of the event via social media and encouraged followers to sign the march’s petition.

Saturday’s protest follows a March 14 student walkout, in which the political group Women’s March called on students to get up and walk out of school to join them in their gun-control effort.

Three Lower Yakima Valley schools – Mabton Junior/Senior High School, and Sierra Vista and Grandview middle schools – had significant turnouts.

Remaining middle and high schools in the area had less than 10 percent participation, and some had none at all.