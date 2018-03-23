Raul Leroy Mireles “Tuffy” was born January 9, 1960 and departed this life and entered the gates of heaven on March 14, 2018. Raul was born in Phoenix, AZ and moved to the Yakima Valley at a young age. He was raised by his loving parents Flora Jean and Rudy Cortez. Raul was a beloved father of four beautiful daughters, Andrea Mireles, Marisela Mireles, Sirena Mireles and Ashley Mireles. He will forever be remembered by them as well as his treasured grandchildren, Jorge “Junior” Garcia, Mariah Garcia, Katalia Leal Mireles, Kalob Valerio, Arturo Ochoa, Brianna Orozco, Lexia Mireles, Julian Mireles, Alejandro Vargas, Lily Vargas, Jonah Mendoza and Mario “Rio” Mendoza, his sisters Anita Hughes and Debra Mireles, his father Rudy Cortez, his ex-wife Mary Mireles, along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him.

Raul is preceded in death by his mother Jean, his sister Thelma, niece Michelle and great niece Mariah.

Raul will be remembered as a smart man, who loved listening to music, laughing, motorcycles, racing, and cars but most of all he loved his grandchildren. Raul touched the lives of many people and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end. He will be deeply missed.

The Mireles family would like to thank all who have shown love and support. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Maria Gil for all of her help. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Friday March 23, 2018 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and a Funeral Service March 24, 2018 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 531 S. 16th St., Sunnyside, WA 98944.The funeral service will be followed with food and drinks. Raul will be placed at Mabton Cemetery following services. Memorial donations may be made to

https://www.gofundme.com/donations-for-raul-mireles