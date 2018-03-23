Salary commission schedules meeting

SUNNYSIDE — The Salary Commission, which recommends the compensation for public employees, is planning a meeting at 10 a.m. on April 10 at City Council Chambers at the Law and Justice Center at Homer St.
After convening the meeting, he Commission will go into executive session to hash out compensation for the Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem and members of the Council.
After the closed session, the open meeting will reconvene so the commission can make its decisions.
