Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

March 21, 2018

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Ramona Campos, DOB 01/23/44, dot running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Animal license required. $100 fine.

DISMISSALS

Gerardo Javier Gonzalez, DOB 09/06/79, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

April Jolene Jones, DOB 04/12/75, third-degree theft.

Alvaro Licea, DOB 12/15/82, trip permit violation.

Jason Lee Ney, DOB 04/23/86, third-degree driving while license suspended.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE

Marcelino Rangel Osorio, DOB 04/29/97, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.

Donald Joseph Gabriel Zack, DOB 12/16/88, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Alejandro Olivarez Barron, DOB 01/27/77, fourth-degree assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $820 fine.

Alvaro Licea, DOB 12/15/82, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 73 days suspended. $440 fine. Failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days. Dismissed.

BENCH WARRANTS

Jessica Bojorquez, DOB 10/30/93, fourth-degree assault.

Cesar Daniel Saucedo Rosas, DOB 07/28/92, violation of a harassment no-contact order.