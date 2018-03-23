Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
March 21, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Ramona Campos, DOB 01/23/44, dot running at large uncontrolled. $100 fine. Animal license required. $100 fine.
DISMISSALS
Gerardo Javier Gonzalez, DOB 09/06/79, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
April Jolene Jones, DOB 04/12/75, third-degree theft.
Alvaro Licea, DOB 12/15/82, trip permit violation.
Jason Lee Ney, DOB 04/23/86, third-degree driving while license suspended.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Marcelino Rangel Osorio, DOB 04/29/97, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.
Donald Joseph Gabriel Zack, DOB 12/16/88, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Alejandro Olivarez Barron, DOB 01/27/77, fourth-degree assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $820 fine.
Alvaro Licea, DOB 12/15/82, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 73 days suspended. $440 fine. Failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days. Dismissed.
BENCH WARRANTS
Jessica Bojorquez, DOB 10/30/93, fourth-degree assault.
Cesar Daniel Saucedo Rosas, DOB 07/28/92, violation of a harassment no-contact order.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment