Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
March 22, 2018
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Jose Alberto Guzman torres, DOB 05/07/90, reckless driving. Dismissed, met conditions.
Doris Lupercio, DOB 09/13/90, third-degree driving while license suspended. Stipulated order of continuance revoked. To serve 90 days with 88 days suspended. To pay $1,000 with $1,000 suspended.
Alejandro Mario Palomarez, DOB 11/14/78, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Trevor Jay Riney, DOB 10/09/89, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 73 days suspended. To pay $1,000 with $1,000 suspended. Drug paraphernalia prohibited. Dismissed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Nicolas Diaz Diaz, DOB 03/06/84, stop and/or turn signals required, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration.
BENCH WARRANTS
Nicolas Diaz Diaz, DOB 03/06/84, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Nicolas Diaz Diaz, DOB 03/06/84, drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Matthew Ray Garcia, 10/19/92, fourth-degree assault, two counts third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Steven Amaro Gutierrez, DOB 09/03/83, fourth-degree assault.
Steven Amaro Gutierrez, DOB 09/03/83, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Jason Manzo-Sanchez, DOB 07/06/98, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Adan Martinez Jr., DOB 01/27/79, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Ricardo C. Martinez, DOB 02/02/71, threats to do harm.
Ricardo C. Martinez, DOB 02/02/71, disorderly conduct.
