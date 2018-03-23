Two plan to file for election to Sheriff

— With the impending departure of Sheriff Brian Winter due to health reasons, there are two Yakima County residents with lengthy law enforcement careers seeking to fill the position.

Former Wapato Police Chief David Simmons and current Chief Criminal Deputy for Yakima County Robert Udell last week announced they intend to file for election in May.

Simmons served in law enforcement 28 years prior to being fired by newly elected Wapato Mayor Juan Orozco.

The mayor said he believed the police chief was overpaid in news reports.

Prior to serving the city of Wapato, Simmons was the chief of police in Zillah.

“I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to lead two different police agencies for the past 12 years,” Simmons said in a press release.

He believes his experience, training and knowledge, as well as ability to lead will benefit the residents in all of Yakima County.

Priorities cited by Simmons include improving customer service at the sheriff’s office, increasing patrol staffing to reduce response times, increasing the number of bilingual officers and dispatchers, and providing experienced and effective leadership.

Udell is currently employed at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, also having 28 years’ experience.

He has been a patrol deputy, DARE officer, patrolled mountain trails, served as a detective for major crimes and crimes against women and children, and patrol sergeant. He’s also served as chief of the civil and criminal divisions.

“Holding the important job of sheriff offers a challenge I welcome,” Udell said in his press release.

He said he takes the responsibilities of the Sheriff seriously.

Priorities listed by Udell include connecting with the community, building on partnerships, participation in task forces, school safety, and continued responsive and professional interactions with residents of the county.

“Sheriff Winter has been instrumental in building relationships, and I want our agency to continue building the trust of those we serve,” Udell said.