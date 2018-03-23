Judge Donald W. Engel

March 22, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

TRAFFIC SAFETY REVISION

Jose Angel Ortega Jr., DOB 07/20/78, no driver’s license on person, defective tail lamps and marijuana in motor vehicle violation.

Judge Donald W. Engel

March 26, 2018

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Miguel Angel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

Brandon Alan Marcear, DOB 11/16/91, driving under the influence.

Clemente Rodriguez Torres, DOB 12/04/85, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Mario Mendoza Esequiel, DOB 10/07/99, no valid operator’s license and driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Aroldo Rodriguez, DOB 05/04/60, driving under the influence.

BOND EXONERATION HEARING

Uriel Mendoza Morfin, DOB 06/04/92, driving under the influence.