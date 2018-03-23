Judge Donald W. Engel
March 22, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
TRAFFIC SAFETY REVISION
Jose Angel Ortega Jr., DOB 07/20/78, no driver’s license on person, defective tail lamps and marijuana in motor vehicle violation.
Judge Donald W. Engel
March 26, 2018
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Miguel Angel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.
Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.
Brandon Alan Marcear, DOB 11/16/91, driving under the influence.
Clemente Rodriguez Torres, DOB 12/04/85, driving under the influence.
Clemente Rodriguez Torres, DOB 12/04/85, driving under the influence.
Clemente Rodriguez Torres, DOB 12/04/85, driving under the influence.
PRELIMINARY-DUI
Mario Mendoza Esequiel, DOB 10/07/99, no valid operator’s license and driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Aroldo Rodriguez, DOB 05/04/60, driving under the influence.
BOND EXONERATION HEARING
Uriel Mendoza Morfin, DOB 06/04/92, driving under the influence.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment