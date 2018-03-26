Alleged vehicle thief nabbed

— Chasing down a suspect in a weekend theft of a farm tractor, Yakima County Sheriff's Office investigators solved an earlier theft.

Information from an investigation of a stolen tractor led deputies to another stolen vehicle associated with Dustin Eguires, who is now in the Yakima County Jail, deputies said.



The thefts came together Saturday when deputies ran a sting to catch three men suspected of trafficking stolen goods.

They arrested the three suspects. They also located a $50,000 New Holland tractor stolen March 20 from a Toppenish area ranch/farm.



According to Sgt. Aaron Wuitschik, there has been a string of stolen farm equipment in the lower valley.



Two of the three men were attempting to sell the tractor, Wuitschik said. Deputies arrested Dustin Eguires, 34, and Mark Petty, 40, for possession of the stolen tractor and trafficking stolen property. Petty also had an outstanding valid felony warrant for his arrest.



The third suspect, 37-year-old Justin Cavazos was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

All three were booked into the Yakima County Jail, Wuitschick said, noting the tractor was returned to the original owner.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Zillah on March 22. Eguires was the suspect in the theft.



An additional charge of vehicle theft is expected to be filed by the Yakima County prosecutor’s office.