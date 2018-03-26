Brewery is almost ready for patrons Varietal Brewing plans to open in April

— A recent walk-though the newest brewery in town generated a lot of excitement. Varietal Brewing Company brew master Chris Bounds said the company’s taphouse, 416 East Edison Ave, should be ready for business by late April.

“We’re planning to be open in time for the Spring Barrel Weekend April 27-29,” Bounds told Sunnyside Rotarians last week.

The construction on the new brewery has been underway way for months and the end is in sight, Bounds said. The building, which was a feed store before being transformed into a gift shop and liquor store, is now boasting a very industrial look, both inside and out.

The tasting area is ready and “…we’re just waiting on a few more pieces of equipment before we can be fully operational at this location,” Bounds said.

Once open, the brewery will have 16 taps featuring the Varietal brand, as well as featuring four regional specialty beers.

“We plan to reserve one tap for hard cider as a gluten free alterative for customers,” he said.