City approves 42 permits

SUNNYSIDE — The city Planning Department approved 42 permits in February, collecting $44,484.49 in fees.
The total valuation of projects covering everything from residential patio covers to commercial builds is $2,124,021.66.
The department issued 112 permits as follows: 11 building permits, 10 commercial permits , eight curb permits, two demolition permits, 20 mechanical permits, 17 plumbing permits, 10 public works sewer connections, 12 public works water connections, five roof permits, three sign permits, 11 single family resident permits, three window/door permits.
