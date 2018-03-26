— Christian fellowship, brunch, an egg hunt and more are in store as Our Saviour's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1106 Taylor Street, make plans for Easter Week.

Easter week activities begin with a Maundy Thursday service, at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 737 S. 16th St.

A Good Friday service will be held at Our Saviour’s at 7 pm., on Friday.

Easter Sunday, April 1, begins with a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. at Our Saviour's. It will be followed by a worship service at 9 a.m., and an Easter Brunch at 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday activities at Our Saviour's will conclude with an Easter Egg hunt at 10:30 a.m.