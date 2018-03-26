SUNNYSIDE — Christian fellowship, brunch, an egg hunt and more are in store as Our Saviour's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1106 Taylor Street, make plans for Easter Week.
Easter week activities begin with a Maundy Thursday service, at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 737 S. 16th St.
A Good Friday service will be held at Our Saviour’s at 7 pm., on Friday.
Easter Sunday, April 1, begins with a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. at Our Saviour's. It will be followed by a worship service at 9 a.m., and an Easter Brunch at 10 a.m.
Easter Sunday activities at Our Saviour's will conclude with an Easter Egg hunt at 10:30 a.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment