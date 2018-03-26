Finance group meets

As of Monday, March 26, 2018
PROSSER — The City Council Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 27 at Council Chambers at 601 7th St.
Up for consideration and approval are the minutes from the March 13 meeting and claims for the period ending March 27.
