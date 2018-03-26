Girls, Boys state candidates sought

— Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 57 are seeking candidates for Evergreen Boys State and Evergreen Girls State.

Both programs are a week-long experience in hands-on government.

Girls State will take place June 10-16 at Central Washington University. Boys State will take place June 17-23 at Warm Beach Conference Center in Stanwood.

Candidates must juniors going into their senior years, Post 57 Adjutant James Davidson said.

Boys from the Lower Yakima Valley, including Mabton and Bickleton are elegible. Same for the girls.

“We will make every effort to make sure a boy (girl) can attend,” Davidson said.

Both programs encourage home-schooled students to apply.

Davidson said participation in Boys State or Girls State is a nice addition to a student’s resume.

“The top candidate at West Point two years ago was a graduate of Evergreen Boys State,” he said.