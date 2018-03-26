Daily Sun logo

Leonard Gaylon Cartmell Jr

As of Monday, March 26, 2018

Leonard Gaylon Cartmell Jr, 64, of White Swan, died March 23, 2018 in White Swan.

He was born June 30, 1953 in Toppenish.

Arrangements are in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home.

﻿

