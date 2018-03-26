Marrow donor bill signed by Inslee

— Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill on March 22 to improve awareness about Be The Match.

It will increase the number of people who join the Be The Match Registry® as a potential marrow donor for patients with blood cancers and other blood disorders.

The bill, named Jada’s Law, requires that educational materials about bone marrow registration be included in all Washington license renewals next year, reaching more than 1.2 million people.

The bill states: “It is the intent of the legislature to increase awareness of the national bone marrow program statewide and to increase the number of Washington residents on the national marrow donor registry in order to increase the chance that all patients in need of bone marrow transplants will find a suitable bone marrow match.”

Tori Fairhurst, Be The Match community engagement representative said, “Jada’s Law is a milestone for Be The Match. It’s an invitation to every citizen of the state of Washington to be part of our life-saving mission. This bill will make a huge impact.”

Jeana Moore, Deer Park citizen, Jada Bascom Foundation Founder, Be The Match advocate and bill supporter, and grandmother to 10-year-old Jada Bascom, has been leading efforts surrounding this bill over the past several years.

Ten years ago, Jada was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a marrow transplant through Be The Match in order to survive. She found a donor - all the way in Germany - and since that day, Moore has made it her mission to bring awareness to the Be The Match Registry.

She was so dedicated that on Jan. 27, 2011, Moore finished a 15-month, 4,434-mile walk from Seattle to Los Angeles, then from Los Angeles to New York. She named the journey “Steps-To-Marrow”.

Moore, indeed, took incredible strides to adding more than 4,000 people to the Be The Match Registry in her time walking.

“The Jada Bascom Foundation with its mission to increase awareness of the need for bone marrow donors is grateful to have played a role in moving this legislation forward,” Moore said. “We are proud to have worked with Tori Fairhurst and Be The Match, Sen. Shelly Short and Rep. Jacqueline Maycumber and see it come to fruition. It is a dream come true.”