Media treated to lunch, wines and tour Marketing agri-tourism and more

— Recent visitors to the Cote Bonneville Train Station Tasting Room on East Edison Avenue enjoyed a locally sourced meal prepared by Guerra Family Catering and a flight of locally handcrafted wines.

The lunch was part of a marketing strategy adopted by winemaker Cote Bonneville Kerry Shiels.

“We frequently host trade, media, and consumers from around the world,” Shiels said.

On Wednesday, she hosted a media from around the country representing publications like Forbes and Vogue.

The lunch was followed by a tour of her family’s DuBrul Vineyard and Yakima Valley Tasting featuring wines from Cote Bonneville, Co Dinn Cellars, and Owen Roe.

Shiels said, the lower valley guests also toured the new Varietal Brewing Co. in Sunnyside to learn about the hop industry.

“We are excited to showcase our community and world class wine growing region to these types of influencers,” she said.