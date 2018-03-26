Review set for safety policies

PROSSER — The School Board will start its regular meeting tomorrow, March 27, at Keene-Riverview Elementary, 832 Park Ave., with executive and study sessions.
Those sessions will take place between 6-7 p.m., at which point the regular meeting will resume.
The closed session will deal with negotiations.
The study session will involve the review of safety and drug-free policies.
There will be a hearing about bond sales to raise funding for new buses. There will be consideration of declaring surplus equipment, vehicles and buses.
