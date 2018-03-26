Several items on agenda

GRANDVIEW — Five resolutions related to improvement projects will be under consideration when the City Council meets in regular session at 7 p.m. on March 27 in Council Chambers at 207 W. Second St.
One relates to the West Second/Hillcrest Improvement Project.
Three are related to the sewer main replacement project.
The fifth relates to the Wine Country Road resurfacing project.
Other items are a fuel bid award to Bleyhl Farm Service, the appointment of Gloria Mendoza as economic development liaison and participation in the Lower Yakima Valley Reach magazine.
