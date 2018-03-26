Studded tire deadline now April 15

— The deadline to remove studded tires in Washington has been extended two weeks.

The removal deadline is now by the end of the day, Sunday, April 15.

The decision by the state Department of Transportation to extend was made in consultation with meteorologists and maintenance supervisors.

This decision was based on long-range forecasts that show the potential for significant weather, including snow that could affect cross-state travel into April.

Starting Monday, April 16, drivers with studded tires on their vehicles face a $136 traffic infraction.