Student tutoring center open

— The Extra Mile Student Center, 300 W. Second St., is helping students by providing them a safe and encouraging place to go where they can do homework, use one of 14 computers in the center lab, after school.

The center is open five days a week from 2-6 p.m. for students to study, seek academic help, play games like pool and ping pong, get a snackor just hang out with friends.

The center is open to students in grades 7-12. Call 509-882-0363 for as summer programing options.