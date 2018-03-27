Three injured in Mattawa-area crash

— Three people were transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland early Sunday morning following a crash on state Highway 243.

The crash occurred at 2:05 a.m. about 2 miles south of the city, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Praxeis Perez Solis, 26, unknown hometown; Lucila Alejo Salazar, 434, of Desert Aire and Juan Cruz, 34, unknown hometown; were tall transported to the hospital.

Solis was eastbound on Road 26 and Salazar and her passenger, Cruz, were northbound on state Highway 243, the patrol said.

Solis failed to stop his 2012 Kia Forte at a stop side and struck Salazar’s 2015 Chrysler 200, the patrol said, noting that either alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The cars came to rest in the intersection, blocking the highway, the patrol said.

All three crash victims were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.

Solix is expected to be charged with vehicular assault and cited for failure to yield right-of-way, the patrol said.

Davis Towing and Royal Towing removed the vehicles from the crash scene and towed them to the state patrol bullpen, the patrol said.