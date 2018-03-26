Tourism workshop set

— A meeting to help give customers great services is the focus of a one-day seminar “Tourism Tune-Up.”

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary center, Wine Country Road.

Tourism consultant Bill Levisay, the keynote speaker, will share his 30 years of experience with seminar attendees.

To register, call 509-786-1000 Ext. 201.