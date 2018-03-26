Wapato man on wine board

— From his Elephant Mountain Vineyards on Nightingale Road, Joe Hattrup can see for miles.

Now, with his appointment to the Washington Wine Industry Foundation, he will turn his focus to critical issues facing the Washing-ton wine industry.

A third generation farmer, Hattrup maintains 165 acres in wine grapes spread over two vineyards (Elephant Mountain and Sugarloaf Vineyard).

“I’m excited to become involved in the (Washington Wine Industry) Foundation to contribute what knowledge and support I can to an industry I have really enjoyed for many years,” Hattrup said.

“I look forward to expanding my knowledge of the industry,” he said.

Hattrup currently grows 13 red varieties and five whites, along with 20 acres of tree fruit.

He also runs a flock of Katahdin sheep on his acreage.

Serving on ag-industry related boards is not new to Hattrup. He also has served on the board of directors for Wine Yakima Valley, Snokist Tree Fruit, Solarity Credit Union and Washington States Association of Limousin Cattle.

Hattrup is one of four new directors named to the state wine foundation. He joins Corina Davis of Seattle, Jordon McEntire of Seattle and JJ Williams of Benton City. They join five re-elected board members: Mark Wheeler, Roger Gamache, Paul Champoux, Jamie Peha, Sherri Swingle.

Newly elected officers are Chairman Mark Wheeler, Vice Chairwoman Carol Munro and Secretary/Treasurer Jerry Judkins-Smith.