Weekend events take over Sunnyside Egg hunt, car show and more showcase city

— The next time someone says there’s nothing to do in Sunnyside, tell them to look around.

Last weekend was festive and action-packed. At the Community Center, The Spirit of Sunnyside Awards were presented in the evening.

The day started with an Easter Egg hunt in South Hill Park. Hundreds of youngsters and little one participated.

It had the feel of a community festival, with sack races, a dunk tank, a food vendor and Fire Department vehicles.

The hunt that was most entertaining was the one of kids 0-3 in age. If their parents hadn’t gone with them, they probably would not have gone.

Parks and Recreation Director Lander Grow and the Miss Sunnyside court scattered 2,500 eggs over a spot of ground that was about 100X100 feet. Like a giant vacuum, the kids picked up every egg before a minute was up.

Meanwhile, the Sunnyside High School senior class had a car show that people there were saying is he biggest car show in the Valley.

“People from Seattle come over and are surprised,” one car owner said.

One of the judges verified: “It is the biggest car show in the Valley.

The organizers were expecting up to 400 cars. Two hundred or more were in place by all a.m. and more were arriving.

Lisa DeRuyter, director of the show, estimated the show would raise $15,000-$20,000 for the senior class’ end of the year celebration.

Each car’s owner pays $15 to enter the car. There is an admission charge, and there is a concession with hot food.

Besides cars, several motorcycle enthusiasts hit the nearby Dry Creek Recreation Area to tune up for the national hill climb series season.

Rounding out the weekend was the 28th annual Sunshine Classic AAU basketball tournament for Youngsters from first- through eighth-grade.

There were some great contests and phenomenal individual efforts.