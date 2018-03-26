Yakima Valley Hiway and South Sixth Street closed

SUNNYSIDE — Due to an unforeseen circumstance the contractor on the South Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway intersection contractors must close the intersection to repair to a section of the sewer line.
The street will be closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday March 27 until the end of the day, according to city officials.
