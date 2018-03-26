Zinke favors grizzlies

— SEDRO WOOLLEY — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke traveled to Sedro-Woolley on March 23, where he announced support of Grizzly Bear introduction efforts in the North Cascades.

He emphasized the cultural and spiritual importance of grizzly bears in Tribal communities, the contributions grizzlies make to the biodiversity and the ecological devastation that the permanent loss of grizzlies could cause without them.

“Restoring the grizzly bear to the North Cascades Ecosystem is the American conservation ethic come to life,” Zinke said. “We are managing the land and the wildlife according to the best science and best practices.

“The loss of the grizzly bear in the North Cascades would disturb the ecosystem and rob the region of an icon. We are moving forward with plans to restore the bear to the North Cascades, continuing our commitment to conservation and living up to our responsibility as the premier stewards of our public land.”