Abrag Nassar earns top state honors

— Sunnyside High School senior science student Abrag Nassar earned an $80,000 four-year scholarship to Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, as a reward for her efforts at the 2018 Washington States Science and Engineering Fair held Saturday in Bremerton.

Nassar also brought home a suitcase full of awards from the State event, which saw 40 other local science fair participants in attendance. She collected first place for Washington NASA Space Consortium.

Fellow senior Elizabeth Ruldo earned a first-place finish in Special Awards: Air Force Award, U.S. Army, Optics and Photononics Award, Washington NASA Space Consortium Award, said high school science teacher Joyce Stark.

Starks’s other 10th-12th grade standouts were Marlee Weets and Kylee, Schenck with first-place showings, and Daisy Abonza with a third place award.

Her ninth grade Honors Biology students also were honored as follows:

First place: Grecia Mendoza and Lizbeth Silva;

Second place: Darion Beeman, second place, Special Award-American Chem-ical Society; Fabian Garcia, Kendra Gardner, SueAnn Hamil, Jayla Solis, Hannah Merritt, Angelique Madrigal, Jacob Rice and Sarai Rodriguez;

Third place: Rochelle Gomez and Erick Vergara-Barrios;

Honorable Mention: Luis Lopez-Martinez.

Teri Alvarez- Ziegler’s ninth grade Honors Biology students collecting State fair awards were as follows:

First Place: Maylen Espindola;

Second place: Kaylee Condie, Evelyn Cortez, Dominick Gonzalez, Hellen Palma and Olivia Puente;

Third place: Liliana Abonza, Kaycee Hazzard, Itzel Ramirez-Torres, Jessica Roman-Ventura and Kylee Theobald; and

Honorable Mention: Kaydience Porter.