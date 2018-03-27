Baldonado arrested after found dancing in the street

GRANDVIEW — Police arrested a man dancing in the street Saturday, March 24, for disorderly conduct by impeding traffic.
Steven Stefredo Baldonado Jr., 27, of Grandview, was arrested outside Ziggy’s Smoke Shop at 225 W. Wine Country Road, police said.
After his arrest, police found two containers of crystal methamphetamine in one of his pockets, court records show. He is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
