Grandview golf girls compete in Oregon

HERMISTON, Ore. — The Grandview girls had a full team at the Hermiston Invitational Tournament on March 26 at the Big River Golf Course.
They were led by Marin Bender with 117. Marlene Castilleja had a 125 and Krystal Bravo scored 120.
Newcomers Stephanie Velasquez and Taylor Maki played their first-ever rounds of 18 holes and scored a 150, and 151 respectively.
The girls’ next match will be at Apple Tree in Yakima on March 26.
“Many of our first-year players will see improvement in their scores by continuing to be at practice each day, learning and trying to figure out this sport that takes a lifetime to learn,” coach Glenn Braman said.
“They are doing a great job and just need to keep working on it.”
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment