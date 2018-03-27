Grandview golf girls compete in Oregon

— The Grandview girls had a full team at the Hermiston Invitational Tournament on March 26 at the Big River Golf Course.

They were led by Marin Bender with 117. Marlene Castilleja had a 125 and Krystal Bravo scored 120.

Newcomers Stephanie Velasquez and Taylor Maki played their first-ever rounds of 18 holes and scored a 150, and 151 respectively.

The girls’ next match will be at Apple Tree in Yakima on March 26.

“Many of our first-year players will see improvement in their scores by continuing to be at practice each day, learning and trying to figure out this sport that takes a lifetime to learn,” coach Glenn Braman said.

“They are doing a great job and just need to keep working on it.”