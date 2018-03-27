Grandview man charged with molesting step-daughter

GRANDVIEW — A local man was arrested for allegedly molesting his step-daughter multiple times over the course of six years.
Juan Manuel Garcia-Tavira, 36, of 806 Conestoga Way, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught on Tuesday, March 27, for a charge of first-degree child molestation.
According to court records, Garcia-Tavira was arrested after his step-daughter reported him to police.
A child forensic interview was conducted by the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, court records show. During that interview, the 16-year-old victim said the molestation began when she was 10 years old.
Court records show the molestation occurred while both Garcia-Tavira and the victim were fully clothed.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment