Grandview man charged with molesting step-daughter

— A local man was arrested for allegedly molesting his step-daughter multiple times over the course of six years.

Juan Manuel Garcia-Tavira, 36, of 806 Conestoga Way, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught on Tuesday, March 27, for a charge of first-degree child molestation.

According to court records, Garcia-Tavira was arrested after his step-daughter reported him to police.

A child forensic interview was conducted by the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, court records show. During that interview, the 16-year-old victim said the molestation began when she was 10 years old.

Court records show the molestation occurred while both Garcia-Tavira and the victim were fully clothed.